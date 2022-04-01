Nod to power supply to 3 Himachal villages in national park

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 31

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given approval for laying power cables to remote Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Gadaparli panchayat of Banjar subdivision in the district. These villages that are located in the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP), which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will soon start getting electricity supply.

Now, the matter will be sent for approval under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). These villages fall in the eco-fragile region and are still without electricity supply and road connectivity. However, the wait of 75 families is about to end. The NBWL has given permission for laying a 12.118-km long 11 kV HT transmission line from the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP). The State Board for Wildlife has already given its permission. Once the approval of the Forest Department is received, the work to lay the transmission line will begin.

An NGO had in June 2018 set up solar panels of 400 watt for each house in these villages that could illuminate eight bulbs. Solar lights were also installed but these were not much successful due to snowy terrain. Villagers are still devoid of modern-day facilities such as television or computer.

GHNP Divisional Forest Officer Nishant Mandotra says that approval has been received from the NBWL for laying power cables to Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages located in the national park.

Sanjay Kaushal, Superintending Engineer, HPSEBL, Kullu, says that a 11 KV HT line of 12.118 km is to be installed at a cost of Rs 6.12 crore to provide electricity to these remote villages.

Even today the villagers do not have basic facilities and have to walk 24 km to reach Sainj for essential works. The nearest road link is at Niharni, around 18 km from Maror, 14 km from Shakti and 12 km from Shugad village. The lone school here is up to class VIII and the dispensary is located 20 km away at Bah. After electrification, other facilities are also expected to develop in the region.