Union environment ministry nod to use forestland for Holi-Uttrala road

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 27

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has given clearance to divert the forestland in Bharmour for the construction of the road connecting Uttrala of Kangra district with Holi of Chamba. The government has given permission to use 9 hectares forestland for the road.

After the construction, the distance between Kangra and Holi-Bharmour will be reduced from about 200 km to 70 km. The road will be constructed through Jalsu Jot, a pass located at 3,400 metres.

Sources said Rs 18 crore had been sanctioned by the state government for the construction of the road. For the remaining about Rs 70 crore required for the completion of the road, the state PWD has sought funds from NABARD.

The road will open Holi and Bharmour tribal regions for tourism. Now, one has to travel a difficult journey of about 200 km from Kangra to reach Bharmour and Holi. Kangra has the air connectivity and once the road is constructed, people would get easy road access to Bharmour and Holi, said Ajay Kumar, who is associated with the tourism industry in Dharamsala.

Suresh Kumar, who organises trekking trips in Kangra, said it would open many trekking routes in the Dhauladhars and Pirpanjal ranges.

During the stint of the previous Congress government, a tunnel was proposed to connect Holi with Uttrala in Kangra district.

A geological survey was also carried out to find out the feasibility of the tunnel. However, the project could not materialise due to lack of viability.

Now, that the project has been cleared and when completed, it could improve the economy of Bharmour and Holi regions.

Bharmour has centuries old temples, including the famous Chaurasi temples. After the road connectivity to the region is improved, the authorities are expecting that it can boost religious tourism. The road can also provide Bharmour apples easy access to markets in plains.

#Environment