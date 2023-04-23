Nominees threatened to withdraw papers & defect, alleges AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Alleging that their candidates are being threatened to withdraw candidature from the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections scheduled to be held in May this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged a protest outside the district police office here today.

Led by state AAP president Surjeet Thakur and state vice-president Dr Rajesh Chanana, party leaders and candidates in the fray raised slogans, demanding action in the matter. AAP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Shimla SP, requesting protection for all 21 candidates in the fray for the SMC elections.

Addressing mediapersons here, the state AAP president said, “Our candidates have been getting phone calls and messages asking them to withdraw their candidature or join the Congress or the BJP to contest the SMC elections. Even rumours are being spread to create confusion among our party leaders and workers. One of our candidates was even taken to a senior Congress leader’s office to join the party, but he stuck to his stand and refused to bog down to any kind of pressure weighed upon him.”

Meanwhile, Chanana said, “These pressure tactics and threat calls will not affect us as we are going to win the MC election with a clear majority. Unlike traditional parties, we have no political motive, all we want is the development of the city and welfare of its people.”

“It is shocking that on the one hand parties claim that the AAP is not in the competition, but on the other hand they are using threats, pressure tactics and allurements to destabilise our campaign,” he added.

On being asked as to why the AAP has chosen to contest only on 21 seats rather than all 34, Chanana said, “We did not want to field defectors and people who no longer stand with the party’s ideology. We have fielded young and honest candidates who understand the problems of the common man and who can bring about development and work towards the welfare of city residents.”