Non-functional water ATMs

THE water ATMs installed at several places in Shimla have become non-functional. These were installed with a lot of fanfare and were beneficial in providing safe drinking water to people. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Arvind Sharma, Shimla
Hit by dry spell, garlic farmers in distress
THE prolonged dry spell has caused a lot of damage to garlic crop. This has caused over 50 per cent reduction in production this time. Despite shortage of the crop, the prices too have fallen sharply. Farmers are in distress and should be provided some relief. — Lokinder, Solan
Technical glitches hit HRTC buses
TECHNICAL glitches are causing Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses to break down and are hitting the passengers' business of the day. It's causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers. The HRTC authorities should look into the matter and fix the problem at the earliest. — Raman, Shimla
