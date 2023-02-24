Non-Himachali kids 'barred' from badminton tourneys

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 23

Professionals and employees of private companies are upset over the decision of the Himachal Pradesh Badminton Association (HPBA) to allow only those children, who have the state bona fide certificate, to play in state and district-level competitions.

Tarun Chaurasia, a chartered accountant staying in Dharamsala, says that the HPBA is not allowing his children to play in state and district-level tournaments. “The HPBA is discriminated against my children without any valid reason,” he adds.

He says that he along with his family resides in Dharamsala and has voter and Aadhar cards having the address of Himachal. “My two children aged eight and 13 are studying in a school in Dharamsala. The new regulation of the HPBA that only bona fide Himachalis can play in district-level tournaments has made my children ineligible to play in the state. The HPBA regulation is unconstitutional, in contravention of the guidelines of the Badminton Association of India and discriminatory against children,” he adds.

Chaurasia says that the HPBA allows the children of government employees, who do not have the Himachal bona fide certificate, to play in badminton tournaments, but it is discriminating against the children of professionals and employees of private companies.

KK Sharma, president of the HPBA, says that the association has adopted a resolution to allow only those children, who have the Himachal bona fide certificate, to play in district and state-level tournaments to protect the interests of local children. “In many cases, it has been found that due to less competition here, children from other states get themselves enrolled in Himachal to better their chances of playing at the national level. The decision has been taken to protect the interests of the players of Himachal,” he adds.

Chaurasia, however, says that his children are studying in Dharamsala and the HPBA cannot bar them from playing in tournaments in Himachal.