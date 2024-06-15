Norm violation: Paragliding suspended at Kullu site

Mandi, June 14
Paragliding has been suspended at a few sites in Kullu district. The Tourism Department yesterday decided to suspend paragliding operations at the Peej site, located adjacent to the district headquarters, following a spate of rule violations by pilots.
Complaints received
- The department had received complaints that paraglider pilots were flouting safety protocols and extending their flights beyond the permissible hours.
- Such violations prompted the department to suspend paragliding at Peej.
- Paragliding at the Raisan and Gadsa sites was suspended recently.
The department had received numerous complaints that paraglider pilots were flouting safety protocols and extending their flights beyond the permissible hours. Such violations prompted the department to suspend paragliding activities at the Peej site. Paragliding at the Raisan and Gadsa sites was suspended recently. The decision was taken in view of recent incidents, including an accident involving a tourist from Maharashtra at the Raison site.
Sunayna Sharma, District Tourism Development Officer, Kullu, said that marshals would be appointed to oversee operations at all paragliding sites. Until marshals were appointed to ensure compliance with safety regulations, paragliding activities at the Peej site would remain suspended, she added. She said that marshals would be appointed in next two days and paragliding activities would be resumed at Peej and two other sites.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Department has suspended the licence of a pilot found violating norms at the Peej site and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
