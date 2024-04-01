Not accepting resignations of MLAs’ unconstitutional: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

BJP MLA from Naina Devi and BJP state media in-charge Randhir Shama today hit out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government for not accepting the resignation of three Independent MLAs and said that not accepting their resignation was illegal because as per the Constitution provision the resignation of MLA must be accepted when the said MLA appears in person and submits his resignation.

Equal treatment for all Congress knows that if these three Independent MLAs join hands and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections then Congress government will no longer exist in the state. Therefore, the Congress government is refraining from accepting the resignations of these legislators. Randhir Shama, BJP state media in-charge

While addressing the media persons during a press conference today, Sharma said that after foreseeing its possible defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha and by-elections for the six Legislative Assembly seats, Congress party was so dejected and demoralised that it was not in a position to afford three more by-elections in the state.

He said that Congress knew that the BJP would win all the four Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections and it was also aware that the BJP was going to win all the six Legislative Assembly seats. “Congress knows that if these three independent MLAs join hands and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections then Congress government will no longer exist in the state. Therefore, the Congress government is refraining from accepting the resignations of these MLAs,” he said.

“Now as per circumstances the three independent MLAs have no choice but to stage a protest in order to get their resignation accepted,” he added.

Sharma further said as per the recent developments that occurred during the past one and a half months, the number of Congress MLAs has decreased to 34 from 40 and the MLAs, who left the party, were openly saying that they were frustrated and sick of the policies of the state government as well as from the working style of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. They had no choice but to leave the Congress party for which they had dedicated their whole life.

“The ex-MLAs, who left the Congress party, are being accused of being a victim of sell-out without any proof and are being called names like black snakes,” he added.

Sharma said that making such remarks did not suit the person who is holding the position of Chief Minister of a state and also asked him to either provide valid proof of the allegations or immediately stop giving such baseless statements.

