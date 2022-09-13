Not Cong, BJP govt stopped staff pension, claims Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, September 12

Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition, today alleged that it was the NDA government at the Centre led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that stopped pension for employees.

He said that BJP leaders were misleading employees and people on the pension and development issues. He added that the Congress had promised to implement the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting, if voted to power.

Agnihotri said that Congress leaders were sure of forming government in the state. “People are fed up with the BJP government as it could not rise to their expectations. Development has come to a halt and thegovernment is misusing public money and machinery, he added.

Agnihotri said that public money was being spent on the “Progressive Himachal “programmes, which were BJP’s political publicity events. He added that neither local MLAs were invited to these programmes nor a discussion on development issues was held. The BJP used the stage to garner public support for the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, Agnihotri participated in a conference of the Depot Holders Association. He said that depot holders had been pleading for their demands for the past five years but in vain. He added that after coming to power the Congress would frame a policy for them.

HPCC working president Rajender Rana, former MLA Anita Verma and state president of the Depot Holders Association Ashok Kavi were also present.