Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Shimla, June 27

The appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor (VC) of Palampur Agriculture University could turn into a major tipping point between the HP Government and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla as he today dismissed any delay on his part.

‘Will maintain dignity of office’ Making it clear that he would strictly go by the rules, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said he would try to maintain the dignity of the post. “Upholding the dignity of the office of the Governor is very important as I personally feel that institutions are above individuals,” he said.

“Though it is rare for the Governor to address a press conference, I have been forced to do so as state Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has repeatedly been stating that the appointment of the regular VC has been delayed due to Raj Bhawan,” said Shukla.

“I have been compelled to clarify my position as the Bill passed by the Vidhan Sabha was sent to Raj Bhawan on which I have sought a clarification. The government’s response is awaited,” he said.

Even though Shukla refused to be drawn into a controversy by making any political statement, his decision to take the matter before the media could result in straining of relations between Raj Bhawan and the HP Government. The Bill repealing the Loktantra Prahari Samman Act is also pending with Raj Bhawan. The Act that provided for honorarium to those imprisoned during the Emergency was passed by the previous BJP regime.

“During my meeting with Chander Kumar, I clarified that there is no delay by Raj Bhawan yet he has repeated his statement, forcing me to clarify my situation,” said Shukla. The Governor said the Assembly passed a Bill that a regular VC must be appointed at Palampur with the concurrence of the state government. “The reason cited was that since the state government funds the university, the appointment of the VC must be as per its recommendation which may not happen always,” he said.

“Since it is a technical university, there is provision to have one representative each from the UGC and the ICAR on the select committee, and one can be nominated by the Governor,” he added. “As per the earlier system, we constituted a search committee which undertook screening, but now the matter is pending in the high court and the next hearing is in September,” he said. Shukla said more than a year had passed, but no VC had been appointed even at HP University.

