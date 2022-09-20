Not enough development in Mandi: BJP MLA Anil Sharma targets CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 19

Anil Sharma, BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar, today targeted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur over development at a public meeting at Kotli in Mandi district.

Thakur and Sharma shared the dais during a ‘Pragatisheel Himachal, Sathapna ke 75 Varsh’ programme organised at Kotli.

Sharma said, “Development works done in the Sadar Assembly constituency are not up to my expectations. A college building at Kotli is hanging fire for the past six years due to the lack of funds. Similarly, the construction work of the Industrial Training Institute building and a hospital building at Kotli is still incomplete.”

He got irritated local BJP leaders did not mention the contribution of his father Sukh Ram, former Union Telecom Minister, to the development of the Mandi Sadar constituency. He said, “We should not forget the contribution of Pandit Sukh Ram, who had worked extensively for the development of the Sadar constituency. The revolution in telecommunication across India and Himachal is a major contribution of Sukh Ram. Carrying on the legacy of my father, I had also worked hard as a minister to ensure development in my constituency.”

Sharma lost his cool and asked youths raising slogans in favour of the Chief Minister to stop it. He urged the Chief Minister to assure the people of the constituency that he would ensure development without bias “so that I can take my decision to contest the election”. He clearly implied that he was ready to contest the Assembly elections on the BJP ticket if the Chief Minister gives him an assurance of ticket.

