Not getting due assistance from Centre: Himachal Pradesh Dy CM

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 10

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that it was sad that the state was not getting due assistance from the Central Government to mitigate sufferings.

Agnihotri, in a press note issued here, said that the state had suffered a loss of over Rs 12,000 crore and the Central Government should provide a special relief package so that the affected people could be rehabilitated and public infrastructure restored. He urged the Centre to declare the rain disaster as a national disaster.

He claimed that the state government was doing its best within its resources. The damaged drinking water schemes and power installations had been repaired and road connectivity restored. People, who lost their homes, were being relocated.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una