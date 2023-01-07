Not given enough time for debate, BJP stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 6

BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House here today alleging that they were not given adequate time to speak on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while talking to mediapersons, said that the BJP MLAs’ protest had been declared unconstitutional and would not go on record.

Meanwhile, Sullah MLA and former Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, while talking to mediapersons outside the House, said that many BJP MLAs wanted to participate in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address but were not given a chance.

Earlier, Congress MLA Sanjay Rattan moved the motion of thanks. He said that the previous BJP government did not give due recognition to freedom fighters from the state. “The previous BJP government could not constitute a board for the welfare of freedom fighters, as it worked under the pressure of its party organisation,” he added. On the issue of closure of 900 institutions and offices, Rattan said, “Why did the BJP government open these in the last year of its rule?”

Parmar, while participating in the debate, said, “The present government had announced that it would change governance system. However, closing offices opened by the previous government and launching a blame game were not a positive change. The Congress government was formed 26 days ago but it is yet to illustrate a vision. Ministers of the new government are still in waiting.”

He said that during the BJP rule, Himachal excelled in Covid vaccination in the country. “The Congress had promised to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees within 10 days of taking power. The government should now implement the scheme and give 300 units of free power to the people of the state. Many freedom fighters were not recognised for their contributions but our government gave them due recognition,” added Parmar.