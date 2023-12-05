Not intimated about govt anniversary: Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 4

Congress state president Pratibha Singh today claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government had not taken her into confidence for the function being held to celebrate the government’s one year in power.

Indicating that all is not well between the party and the government in the state, Pratibha said that she had no knowledge about the function as the government had neither consulted her, nor intimated her about it.

Making her displeasure clear over the issue, she said the Congress government had come to power because of the party. “It’s not good if the government ignores the party and its workers,” she said. She further said that she expected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to strengthen the party as well as he himself had risen through the party ranks.

“There has to be a proper coordination between the party and the government. It’s only then the party workers will feel encouraged and inspired to prepare for the 2024 elections,” said Pratibha Singh.

