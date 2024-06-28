Not quite sport: Synthetic track used to land choppers in Dharamsala

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 27

A world-class synthetic track in Dharamsala, which is popular among professional and aspiring athletes, is facing a threat from activities that are non-sporting. Its continuous use as a landing ground for VIP helicopters not only causes disturbance to sportspersons, but also poses a threat to the state-of-the-art facility.

The athletes rue that there are many other places in the town to land a chopper, but the VIPs choosing the track shows their disregard to sporting activities.

A substantial portion of the track on the western side has sunk and needs an immediate repair. Pertinent to mention here that the fencing had to be lowered and mandatory cages around discus, shot put and hammer throw arenas was removed to facilitate the landing of the helicopter carrying a VIP visitor in 2019. The cages are being reinstalled now after five years, but it is still not certain as to how long these would remain in place.

Built in 2012, the Rs 6.5-crore synthetic track opposite the HPCA Cricket Stadium is a big boon for girls residing in the nearby SAI hostel, besides all aspiring athletes who come here to improve their timings.

It has played a host to many nationals and India camps and is the most sought-after place for high-altitude training and acclimatisation. Sandip Kumar, Director Sports, while talking to The Tribune said, “The department has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the repair and upkeep of this complex.”

Sunny Kumar, the officiating District Sports Officer, said the track was a big boon for the budding players who come here for practice every day. “The cages are being reinstalled. Besides a warm-up and changing area are required on priority,” he added. According to Sunny Kumar, students of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and other nearby educational institutions are making use of this next-door facility. Rs 5,000 is charged from a government or registered organisation to use the facility for a day, while Rs 30,000 is charged from others.

Athletics coach Swarna Thakur makes the budding athletes sweat it out here every day.

Many athletes who have trained here subsequently went on to represent the state and the country.

According to the coach, Sawan Barwal of Jogindernagar, who is serving in the Indian Army, has excelled in long distance running, while Seema of Chamba has proved herself in the nationals and aspires to make her presence felt in the Asian games.

“Ankesh Chaudhary from Pathiar is already doing wonders in 800 metres. Nikita from Una, Harmilan Bains in 800 and 1500 metres, Tajinder Toor in shot put, Avinash Saamvaley in 5-km steeplechase are established athletes who have honed their skills here,” the coach added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala