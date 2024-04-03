Not repaired for years, surface of Dagshai-Kumarhatti road erodes

Ambika Sharma
Solan, April 2
The potholed Dagshai-Kumarhatti link road has developed a muddy surface, making driving on it risky in the absence of repair and maintenance.
Driving on the damaged road, which has not been repaired for years, has become dangerous for the two-wheeler riders, especially during night. Residents of Dagshai Cantonment as well as villages such as Anji use this link road to go to Solan, Kumarhatti and Chandigarh. Civilians residing in Dagshai town usually use this road while the defence staff use another approach road to Dagshai from Do Sarka near Dharampur. At the same time, the condition of the Dagshai-Do Sarka road is much better due to proper maintenance.
The defence staff, who use the road for shooting practice, have also not arranged money for its repair.
Local residents are unhappy with the poor condition of the Dagshai-Kumarhatti road. Driving two-wheelers is also riskier as the road surface along the valley side has eroded at several places.
To aggravate the situation, a large number of trees, which had uprooted partially due to rain and hang precariously along the road, continue to pose a threat to commuters. The surface of the road has worn out due to the lack of repair for years together.
An excising exercise is underway in Dagshai town to separate civilian areas from the cantonment and local residents are hopeful that the road will be handed over to the state government for its proper repair and maintenance.
“It is the main road to reach the Kalka-Shimla highway from Dagshai. We are forced to drive on the badly damaged road and the wear and tear and maintenance cost of our vehicles have increased,” rues Ram Singh, a resident of Kumarhatti.
Locals are sore at the neglect of this key road. They rue that their requests to the defence authorities for the repair of the road have fallen on deaf ears.
Hanging trees pose threat to commuters
- Local residents are unhappy with the poor condition of the Dagshai-Kumarhatti road
- Driving two-wheelers is risky as the road surface along the valley side has eroded at several places
- To aggravate the situation, a large number of trees, which had uprooted partially due to rain and hang precariously along the road, continue to pose a threat to commuters, especially two-wheelers
- The surface of the road has worn out due to the lack of repair for years together
- An excising exercise is underway in Dagshai town to separate civilian areas from the cantonment and local residents are hopeful that the road will be handed over to the state government for its proper repair and maintenance
- The wear and tear and maintenance cost of vehicles plying on it have increased
