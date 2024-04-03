 Not repaired for years, surface of Dagshai-Kumarhatti road erodes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Not repaired for years, surface of Dagshai-Kumarhatti road erodes

Not repaired for years, surface of Dagshai-Kumarhatti road erodes

Not repaired for years, surface of Dagshai-Kumarhatti road erodes

The badly damaged Dagshai-Kumarhatti road poses a risk to motorists. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 2

The potholed Dagshai-Kumarhatti link road has developed a muddy surface, making driving on it risky in the absence of repair and maintenance.

Driving on the damaged road, which has not been repaired for years, has become dangerous for the two-wheeler riders, especially during night. Residents of Dagshai Cantonment as well as villages such as Anji use this link road to go to Solan, Kumarhatti and Chandigarh. Civilians residing in Dagshai town usually use this road while the defence staff use another approach road to Dagshai from Do Sarka near Dharampur. At the same time, the condition of the Dagshai-Do Sarka road is much better due to proper maintenance.

The defence staff, who use the road for shooting practice, have also not arranged money for its repair.

Local residents are unhappy with the poor condition of the Dagshai-Kumarhatti road. Driving two-wheelers is also riskier as the road surface along the valley side has eroded at several places.

To aggravate the situation, a large number of trees, which had uprooted partially due to rain and hang precariously along the road, continue to pose a threat to commuters. The surface of the road has worn out due to the lack of repair for years together.

An excising exercise is underway in Dagshai town to separate civilian areas from the cantonment and local residents are hopeful that the road will be handed over to the state government for its proper repair and maintenance.

“It is the main road to reach the Kalka-Shimla highway from Dagshai. We are forced to drive on the badly damaged road and the wear and tear and maintenance cost of our vehicles have increased,” rues Ram Singh, a resident of Kumarhatti.

Locals are sore at the neglect of this key road. They rue that their requests to the defence authorities for the repair of the road have fallen on deaf ears.

Hanging trees pose threat to commuters

  • Local residents are unhappy with the poor condition of the Dagshai-Kumarhatti road
  • Driving two-wheelers is risky as the road surface along the valley side has eroded at several places
  • To aggravate the situation, a large number of trees, which had uprooted partially due to rain and hang precariously along the road, continue to pose a threat to commuters, especially two-wheelers
  • The surface of the road has worn out due to the lack of repair for years together
  • An excising exercise is underway in Dagshai town to separate civilian areas from the cantonment and local residents are hopeful that the road will be handed over to the state government for its proper repair and maintenance
  • The wear and tear and maintenance cost of vehicles plying on it have increased

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

6
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies