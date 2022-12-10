NOTA votes see big drop

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 9

A fewer voters opted for the NOTA option this time. In the 2017 Assembly polls, 34,232 voters (0.9% of the votes polled) had pressed NOTA but this time only 24,861 voters (0.6%) exercised the option.

The NOTA appear to have made a difference on three seats of Bhoranj, Shillai and Naina Devi where these votes were higher than the victory margin. The highest NOTA votes (669) were polled in Baijnath. The other seats to receive over 500 NOTA votes were Solan (634), Nalagarh (590), Darang (579), Chopal (550), Chamba (539), Shillai (525) and Anni (520).