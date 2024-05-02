Nothing against Kangana, but she should talk about issues: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 1

Congress spokesman Sanjeev Guleria asked why former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur got upset if Congress candidate from Mandi seat PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh asked BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut to take part in an open debate with him in Mandi district to clarify her vision regarding Mandi parliamentary constituency.

He said that former Chief Minister had issued wrong statements about Vikramaditya, which was not acceptable. Vikramaditya Singh’s identity is not because of his father, he has come through the process of party organisation. He was elected president of the NSUI. He stood as an Assembly candidate from Shimla (Rural) and entered the Assembly after emerging victorious.

“BJP candidate should read history and politics of Himachal. We have nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut eats and wear, but she should talk about issues. Kangana calls herself the daughter of Himachal but had refused to become the brand ambassador of Himachal during the previous BJP regime. On the other hand, Himachal’s daughter Yami Gautam accepted the proposal of state government,” he added.

He alleged that Jai Ram was trying to destabilise the state government but he would not succeed in his efforts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi