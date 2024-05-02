Nothing against Kangana, but she should talk about issues: Congress

Mandi, May 1
Congress spokesman Sanjeev Guleria asked why former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur got upset if Congress candidate from Mandi seat PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh asked BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut to take part in an open debate with him in Mandi district to clarify her vision regarding Mandi parliamentary constituency.
He said that former Chief Minister had issued wrong statements about Vikramaditya, which was not acceptable. Vikramaditya Singh’s identity is not because of his father, he has come through the process of party organisation. He was elected president of the NSUI. He stood as an Assembly candidate from Shimla (Rural) and entered the Assembly after emerging victorious.
“BJP candidate should read history and politics of Himachal. We have nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut eats and wear, but she should talk about issues. Kangana calls herself the daughter of Himachal but had refused to become the brand ambassador of Himachal during the previous BJP regime. On the other hand, Himachal’s daughter Yami Gautam accepted the proposal of state government,” he added.
He alleged that Jai Ram was trying to destabilise the state government but he would not succeed in his efforts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...