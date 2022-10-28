Nothing to show, BJP relying on Central leaders: Cong

Our Correspondent

UNA, OCTOBER 27

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had a vision of a modern Himachal Pradesh and had worked towards achieving that objective throughout his political career. He said the Congress would win the elections and work towards fulfilling the dreams of the former party stalwart.

Agnihotri was speaking at a public meeting in Kangar village of Haroli Assembly segment after arriving from Kangra district. He has been listed as a star campaigner by the Congress party and allowed helicopter in the state to address public meetings.

The Congress leader said Virbhadra Singh’s vision would be followed after the Congress came to power in the current Assembly elections. He claimed that most of Jai Ram Thakur’s Cabinet colleagues were going to lose elections in their respective constituencies as they patronized mafia and stalled development works. He charged that the BJP leaders had taken politics to the lowest ebb.

Agnihotri said since the state government had nothing to showcase, the BJP was banking upon its Central leadership and campaigners from other states to try and win the Assembly elections, adding that the BJP exercise would be futile as the people of the state will not be fooled by these gimmicks.

Agnihotri said the elections were being contested by the Congress on issues like inflation, unemployment, state’s increasing debt trap and lavish spending of public money by BJP ministers on vehicles and sojourns, besides degraded health infrastructure, failed promises and stalled development.