Notice to 2 officials for non-compliance of order

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 29

The HP High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the Education Secretary and the Director (Elementary Education) that why they should not be committed to civil imprisonment for non-compliance of order passed by the court.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sandeep Sharma sought explanation from the officers on a execution petition filed by Kuldip Chand seeking implementation of the order passed by the court granting service benefits to him by providing regular teacher post in a government School.

While issuing notice, the court observed that “the Additional Advocate General has placed on record communication issued on November 24, 2023, sent from the Office of Secretary Education to the Director (Elementary Education), which is lacking complete information regarding implementation of order of the court.”

It further observed that “there is nothing on record to show that there is complete compliance of the order, as directed by the court.”

The court clarified in its order that “needful be done within a week positively, failing which it shall be construed that respondents have nothing to say in this regard and they shall be liable to be committed to civil imprisonment on next date”. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

