Notice to employees absent during rain disaster

Mandi, September 22

Additional District Magistrate Mandi Madan Kumar said that the district administration had issued show cause notice to 12 officers and employees of various departments of Balichowki sub-division in Mandi district who were found absent from duty at the time of the rain disaster.

Downgrades morale Due to negligence and not performing duty properly, disaster management not only becomes difficult but also creates chaos. It also downgrades the morale of the people who work hard. — ADM

The ADM said that at the time of the disaster, a majority officers and employees had worked with courage and passion to provide relief to people. But cases have also come to notice in which some officers and employees remained absent from their duty without any information.

“The administration has taken this matter seriously. At the time of disaster, due to negligence and not performing duty properly, disaster management not only becomes difficult but also creates chaos. It also downgrades the morale of the people who work hard,” the ADM said.

“The administration has issued show cause notices to such negligent officers and employees and asked them the reason for remaining missing from duty without giving prior information. In case a satisfactory reply is not received, further action will be taken against them as per rules,” he said.

