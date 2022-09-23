Notice to Himachal officers, firm for illegal mining

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 22

The High Court has issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Industries), Director (Industries), Deputy Commissioners, Solan and Bilaspur, SP, Solan and Bilaspur, District Mining Officers, Solan and Bilaspur, state geologist and respondent Naina Stone Crusher in a matter pertaining to illegal, unscientific and uncontrolled mining and exploitation of mineral from the Luhan khud in Solan and Bilaspur.

The court directed the state geologist to nominate an officer to visit the site and make a report and directed the state authorities to file their response/affidavits on or before October 19.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a PIL petition filed by Jog Raj and Tarsem Lal, alleging that certain portion of the khud falling under Solan and Bilaspur districts had been granted on lease by the government for five years to Naina Stone Crushers and the excavation and extraction of mineral in the form of stones, sand and gravel is being undertaken day in and day out with heavy earthmoving machines.

The petitioners alleged that motorable roads throughout the riverbed had been made to undertake unscientific and haphazard mining which could also be termed blatant plunder of resources. It had been also alleged that a bridge over the Luhan khud is also in danger.

The petitioners alleged that the illegal mining activities, causing severe damage to ecology and water resources, was leading to immense soil erosion and damage to flaura and fauna.

They urged the court to take immediate legal action against the unscrupulous anti-social elements.

