Notice to HPMC, others over dumping apple along highway

Solan, September 22

Taking a strict view of pollution from the rotten apples piled up along the state highway at Tipra village near Parwanoo, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) today issued notice to the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), Agriculture Produce Marketing Corporation (APMC), HP State Cooperative Marketing and Consumer’s Federation Ltd (HIMFED) and the NHAI to take remedial steps.

The action follows a news item carried regarding dumping of rotten apple in these columns on Thursday. Notices have been served for causing air and water pollution in the area.

Regional Officer, SPCB, Parwanoo, Pradeep Moudgil, said joint inspection was conducted by the officials from the HPMC, the SPCB and the contractors engaged in transporting apple to the affected site today.

Notices have been issued to the APMC, HIMFED, HPMC and NHAI for causing air and water pollution in the air owing to dumping of rotten apples at various places, including the non-designated sites. Directions have been given to cover the dumped apple lot by soil for decomposing or lift the same and dispose it of scientifically.

The officials said the site was being monitored after the DC designated it as an isolated storage area.

It has been observed that trucks who carry apple bags dump the waste randomly at non-designated areas along the highway. Taking a serious view, DC Solan has called a meeting on September 27 where she has sought action taken report from the departments concerned.

“The HPMC, HIMFED and the APMC have been directed to explore the possibilities of a permanent solution of this issue,’’said Moudgil.

