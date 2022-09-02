Notice to Himachal for stopping free schooling to poor

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 1

The High Court today issued notice to the Centre and the state government on a petition seeking continuation of free residential schooling for 47 poor children with disabilities, including 11 girls.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice by Ajay Srivastva informing therein that four residential government schools, Portmore School for Girls, Shimla, Government Schools for Boys at Nahan, Jogindernagar (Mandi) and Nagrota Bagwan (Kangra), had been providing free residential education facilities to the blind and other disabled students since 2011. But the state government has stopped the facility for the disabled children.

It was further contended that 47 children with disabilities, including 11 girls, have been ordered either to deposit the total expenditure or leave the school hostel immediately. Treating the letter as a public interest litigation petition, the court sought response from the government authorities.

