Notice to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on defamation cases filed by former MLAs

Shimla, June 12

The HP High Court has issued notice to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on two separate defamation cases filed by former MLAs Chaitanya Sharma and Ashish Sharma.

On May 17, 2024, the High Court had issued notice to Chief Minister, but due to non-receipt of information about service of notice, the court once again issued fresh notice to him.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla passed this order on two different cases filed by both the former MLAs. While issuing notices, the court also directed the petitioners to take necessary steps for the service of notice within one week.

The former MLAs alleged in their petitions that the Chief Minister has repeatedly been levelling false allegations against them publicly which was tarnishing the image of the petitioners in general public. It was further alleged that he was making derogatory comments, causing their defamation.

The Chief Minister’s statements have been published and broadcast in newspapers, TV channels and social media and due to which, according to these former MLAs, their image, reputation and honour have been damaged.

