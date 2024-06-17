Notification issued for Dehra bypoll

Dharamsala, June 16
Dehra SDM and Returning Officer Shilpi Bekta has issued notification regarding the byelection in Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district.
This also marks the start of the nomination process, but no one filed nomination papers for the Dehra bypoll on the first day of nomination, the SDM said.
She said the nomination process would continue till June 21. During this period, nominations would be filed from 11 am to 3 pm. The Returning Officer further said CCTV cameras would be used to keep a vigil on every activity related to the nomination process.
