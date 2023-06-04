Notification on attic floors, basement parking issued

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 3

The government today issued a notification for making amendments to the rules under the Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, for making attics habitable and allowing parking in basements.

The Sukhu regime had made these promises during the recently held Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. The issuance of the notification to amend the rules, applicable to the entire state, is being seen as the fulfilment of those promises.

Fee to be paid Rs 50,000 for habitable attics up to 40 sq m

Rs 75,000 for area from 40 to 60 sq m

Rs 1 lakh for attics measureing 60 to 100 sq m

Rs 1,000 per sq m for areas over 100 sq m

The option of habitable attic will be available for residential and other uses. However, a fee will be chargeable for the habitable attic in each block, while the habitable basement will be counted as independent storey. In case the attic is to be used for purposes other than residential, the fee will be 1.6 times more than the normal rates.

The fee fixed for making attics habitable is Rs 50,000 for up to 40 sq m, Rs 75,000 for 40 to 60 sq m, Rs 1 lakh for 60 to 100 sq m and Rs 1,000 per sq m for areas measuring over 100 sq m.

The objections or suggestions to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Ninth Amendment) Rules, 2023, can be filed within one month.

As per the amendment to Rule 16 of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, the attic shall be permissible for habitable use. “However, the attic shall be within the maximum permissible height of the building, as provided under such regulations of development plan/interim development plan,” the notification reads.

As per the notification, wherever the habitable attic is proposed, the height of the sloping roof at eaves may vary from 0 to 0.75 m and the maximum height of ridge at the centre shall be flexible subject to maximum permissible height of the building. In case of a habitable attic, only the area with clear height of 2.1 m shall be counted for the floor area ratio.