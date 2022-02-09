Novel initiatives helped HPTDC earn Rs 10.35 cr in December

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

New initiatives, better marketing and quality improvement in service helped the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to earn a revenue of Rs 10.35 crore in December 2021 as compared to Rs 8.15 crore in December 2019 (pre-Covid period).

The HPTDC earned Rs 10.35 crore in December 2021 despite the pandemic mainly due to the modernisation and renovation of properties, better upkeep of rooms and work culture and improvement in the quality of food and service, says Amit Kashyap, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation and Managing Director of the HPTDC.

A large number of tourists visited Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway. A hotel at Jispa with a dormitory is being renovated to cater to the increasing tourist inflow. The corporation will also provide tent facilities at Sissu from the coming summer, he adds.

Kashyap says, “New schemes and packages are introduced and discounts offered during the lean period. The corporation has started special two or three-day tours of Manali-Atal Tunnel and Rohtang-Sissu-Jispa-Keylong in which travel, accommodation and food are provided to tourists. Food festivals introducing Himachali thali and the promotion of prime places as wedding destinations are some of the steps taken to attract tourists.

The tourist inflow has risen after the lifting of restrictions and snowfall as over nine lakh tourists visited the state in December 2021. At present, the HPTDC is running 53 hotels, 15 cafeterias and wayside amenities.

Small videos providing a glimpse of natural beauty, unexplored destinations and rich culture and heritage of the hill state made by the corporation have also contributed to the increase in tourist footfall and the revenue. The idea is to create awareness about the scenic virgin areas of the state, eco tourism, national parks, flora and fauna, besides promoting outdoor adventure activities such as paragliding, handlooms and handicrafts. There are over 2,000 village deities in Dev Bhoomi. Therefore, there was immense scope for pilgrim tourism.

