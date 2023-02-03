Now, 3 snow leopards spotted in Lahaul

Mandi, February 2
Three snow leopards were spotted in the Lahaul valley yesterday. The rare spotting delighted nature lovers as well as the Forest Department.
Residents of the Keylong panchayat noticed one leopardess and her two cubs roaming in the hillside of a village. They informed Sonam Zangpo, gram panchayat pradhan at Keylong, who passed on the information to the Forest Department. Zangpo accompanied by Deputy Range officer and wildlife photographers reached the spot to capture these endangered species of wildlife in their cameras.
Zangpo said, “It is a good sign for wildlife in Lahaul and Spiti, where the sighting of snow leopards has become common. In the Spiti valley, locals are engaged in the business related to the sight-seeing of snow leopard to earn their livelihood. Same can be done in the Lahaul valley.”
“After the opening of Atal Tunnel, the Lahaul valley has emerged as a favourite tourist spot. So, the business of sight-seeing of snow leopards can be started here by locals to earn livelihood.”
