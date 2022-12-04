Now, adopt zoo animals, birds; get incentives

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

The Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department has launched ‘Adoption and Donation Scheme’ under which interested individuals and institutes can adopt zoo animals or an entire zoo in the state. The scheme aims to promote wildlife awareness, protection and better care of the animals.

The Forest Department wants to create public participation through the scheme in order to ensure good care of animals lodged in the zoos and pheasantries across the state. As per the scheme, anyone can adopt an animal or a bird or an entire zoo or pheasantry or rehabilitation centre on an annual basis.

So far a leopard and three pheasants have been adopted by a company and individuals. The annual cost for adopting an Asiatic lion has been pegged at Rs 2 lakh while for a snow leopard and black Himalayan bear it is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh, respectively. Those adopting a sambhar or a herd of deer will have to shell out Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. An entire zoo can be adopted for Rs 1 crore and a pheasantry for Rs 25 lakh per annum. Three zoos at Kufri in Shimla district, Gopalpur in Kangra district and Renukaji in Sirmaur district are located in the state. The pheasantries are located at Chail in Solan district, Manali in Kullu district and Sarahan in Shimla district.

“The zoos are maintained under the Himachal Pradesh Zoo and Conservation Breeding Society, which covers all our nature parks and mini zoos. Anyone can adopt an Asiatic lion, snow leopard, Himalayan black or brown bear. Pheasant, including the beautiful and endangered cheer pheasants or monal or western tragopan, can also be adopted,” Rajeev Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Forest (Wildlife), said. The adopters can also gift the animal, by getting the adoption certificate transferred, to their children, friends and relatives on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries.

The name of the individual who adopts the animal will be displayed outside the enclosure of the animal. Besides, those who adopt the entire zoo or pheasantry will be guests of honour at all function of the Wildlife Wing. Those adopting animals will be entitled to special privileges such as free passes for visit to zoos or complimentary stay at wildlife rest houses.

“The HP Zoo and Conservation Breeding Society gets the funds through grant-in-aid and the revenue generated by zoos is barely sufficient to meet with the annual requirements of the zoos,” he said.