Now, apply for PhD programmes at Himachal Pradesh University till April 25

Shimla, April 13
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the last date for online submission of application for PhD programmes through entrance exam till April 25.
An official notification regarding this has been issued by the office of Dean of Studies. As per the notification, the candidates can now fill and submit online applications on or before April 25.
On March 12, the university had invited applications for PhD programmes in 23 departments, for which the last date for application was March 30. However, on March 30, the university issued another notification, in which the authorities decided to extend the last date of the submission of online form for the said entrance exam till April 10.
