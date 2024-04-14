Now, apply for PhD programmes at Himachal Pradesh University till April 25

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the last date for online submission of application for PhD programmes through entrance exam till April 25.

An official notification regarding this has been issued by the office of Dean of Studies. As per the notification, the candidates can now fill and submit online applications on or before April 25.

On March 12, the university had invited applications for PhD programmes in 23 departments, for which the last date for application was March 30. However, on March 30, the university issued another notification, in which the authorities decided to extend the last date of the submission of online form for the said entrance exam till April 10.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla