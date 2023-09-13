Now, committee’s nod needed to axe dangerous trees in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 12

Residents will now have to take permission from the newly constituted Tree Committee of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the removal of dangerous trees in the city.

After the recent rain-induced disaster, the SMC had received 800 applications for the removal of trees in Shimla. However, only 250 trees were axed until recently. Now, the city residents will not only have to take the committee’s approval for axing ‘dangerous’ trees, but also for lopping trees.

When several trees were uprooted during landslides in the district, the SMC had received a number of applications for the removal of ‘dangerous’ trees. Later, trees were axed at a large scale after the Forest Department’s approval. However, on the directions of the state government, ‘mass-axing’ of trees was stopped. The government had issued a notification regarding the formation of a committee that would allow the axing of trees only after the due process was followed. However, the decision met with opposition from city residents, who citing danger to their houses and lives, wanted ‘dangerous’ trees removed as soon as possible.

The Tree Committee includes the MC Commissioner, Mayor, Divisional Forest Officer and a councillor. Under Section 133 of the CrPC, the SDM will continue to exercise powers to allow the axing of trees only if there is an emergency situation pertaining to dangerous trees.

As per sources, in the garb of safety, people were axing trees illegally after the government relaxed the norms for felling of trees posing danger to life and property. If illegal felling of trees continues, it will have wider repercussions for the environment in the long run.

In a recent MC House meeting, some councillors had raised the issue of the removal of dangerous trees. They had said that dangerous trees should be removed.

