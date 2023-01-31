Now, experience Inuit life at Manali’s Hampta valley

Manali, January 30

The Hampta valley near here has been christened as the Igloo valley. The concept of igloo stay was introduced in 2017 to offer travellers with a chance to live like the Inuit living in the Arctic regions of Alaska and Newfoundland amid the Himalayas.

Starting with six igloos, the valley, almost without tourist buzz, now has over 30 snow huts of different shapes and sizes for backpackers from January to February.

Most of the igloos, owned by local youth, are in the vicinity of Sethan village, 12 km uphill from Manali, the area known for growing apples. “In 2017, we experimented to set up an igloo using the knowledge of the elderly in our village. That year, we offered travellers free stay in the igloo for a day,” said entrepreneur Vikas Kumar.

He said in the first year, a handful of travellers preferred staying in the igloo. “It was the word of mouth that started attracting traveller. Seeing the enormous response, we have built six igloos this time.”

An official said seeing the success of Kumar and his friend Tashi Dorjee, more local youth opted for Igloo tourism on the pattern of the state’s rural homestay scheme.

To reach an igloo, one has to trudge a snow-laden path for 15-20 minutes. Only a four-wheeler, provided by the host and covered within the accommodation cost, will take a person up to Sethan, the last motorable village. From there, potters will take the luggage.

Kumar said: “We have an igloo for a couple and for a family of four. We are charging Rs 11,000 per couple. The cost covers all three meals.” A daylong trip costs Rs 2,000 per person with pick up and drop charges of Rs 3,500 for six people. — IANS

