Now, get learner’s licence online

Palampur, June 30

The government has introduced faceless learner’s licence services in the state in order to extend digital services and minimise the footfall of citizens to the Regional Transport Authority and Regional Licensing Authority (RTA & RLA) offices.

Earlier, the scheme was launched at the RLA, Dharamsala under the pilot project, using SARATHI software developed by the National Informatics Centre.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Gokul Butail, Information and Technology Adviser (Innovation) to the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that people had to visit these offices in person to get the learner’s licence, but the new initiative would facilitate them to avail the learner's licence service on their doorstep.

He added that digital services for getting a driving licence and vehicle registration through authentication based on the Aadhaar card were in pipeline and would be introduced soon in the state.

Butail said, “Applicants now do not need to visit the R&LA (Registration and Licensing Authority) office. With the faceless service, they can appear for the learner’s licence tests from any convenient location. However, the applicant has to take an appointment for driving licence test and visit the office as per his/her slot booking,” he said.

The application would be auto approved after the learner’s licence test. “But, if any candidate wants to change their address other than the one mentioned in his/her Aadhaar card, the applicant will have to visit the R&LA office for the verification of documents,” Butail asserted. — OC

