Now, have ‘Virtual darshan’ at Chintpurni temple

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 19

The Chintpurni temple administration in Una district has launched ‘Virtual Darshan” for devotees on VR sets.

Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner and administrator of the Chintpurni temple, said, “Devotees can have ‘Virtual Darshan’ on the shrine premises. A VR facility has been provided at the temple to give real life experience of darshan to devotees on the payment of Rs 100 each. The facility has been provided for Navratras and the response of the devotees has been encouraging.”

The Chintpurni temple administration was first to introduce ‘paid darshan’ in the state. The devotees could now make online booking by paying Rs 1,100 for privileged darshan at the temple.

The ‘paid darshan’ at the Chintpurni temple has been introduced in line with the practice being followed in famous temples in other parts of the country such as the Tirupati Balaji temple, Sharma said.

