Now, High Court judge can be appointed as Lokayukta

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

The Vidhan Sabha today passed the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 to enable the appointment of a judge of the High Court as Lokayukta.

The Bill proposes to make changes in Section 7 of the Act to make a High Court judge also eligible for the post of Lokayukta.

The amendment has been necessitated as in 2021 it was decided that that not just a retired Chief Justice but even a judge of the High Court could be appointed as Lokayukta.

