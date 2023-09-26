Now, High Court judge can be appointed as Lokayukta

Shimla, September 25
The Vidhan Sabha today passed the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 to enable the appointment of a judge of the High Court as Lokayukta.
The Bill proposes to make changes in Section 7 of the Act to make a High Court judge also eligible for the post of Lokayukta.
The amendment has been necessitated as in 2021 it was decided that that not just a retired Chief Justice but even a judge of the High Court could be appointed as Lokayukta.
