Now, Himachal tourism to involve private players in project planning

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 1

Six properties developed with Asian Development Bank (ADB) funds are lying defunct in the state. The Tourism Department has now decided to take feedback of the stakeholders before investing in such massive infrastructure projects.

Several projects, including Village Haat in Kangra, Art and Craft Villages in Bhallei and Rajiana, and a bio-diversity park in Dharamsala, were developed with ADB funding for various government departments but have since been abandoned due to a lack of organisations interested in operating the same.

With the projects being set up at unsuitable places owing to political considerations, the private players have shown disinterest in taking them up on lease or run them in any other mode. This has resulted in crores of ADB money being wasted with unproductive projects being set up for various departments like Language, Art and Culture, and Forestry. Also these projects were not designed to the demand of the industry, which showed lukewarm interest as they would turn into uneconomical ventures.

“It is to avoid creating more white elephants that we want to involve stakeholders at the inception stage of any project so that the same mistakes are not repeated,” said RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Various suggested projects such as wellness centres, convention centres, skating rinks and destination wedding venues, would be created using ADB funds based on industry requirements and demands, he added.

The state government is eager to boost tourism with the active participation of business players. “The state government will retain ownership of the property, which will be transferred to the private sector solely for the purpose of management and operation under an operator model. There is no truth in allegations that the HPTDC’s properties will be sold or leased out,” Bali clarified.

Government officials met with important industry participants in the hospitality sector to solicit feedback on potential projects to be built using ADB funds. The government’s proposed projects in the near future aim to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.

According to the proposal, wellness centres would be established at Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and Nadaun (Hamirpur). These wellness centres will include a health club, yoga hall, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and massage rooms. Modern convention halls will be erected in Dharamsala, Nagrota, Nadaun, and Auhar near Bilaspur. The facilities will include a multi-media room, business lounge, exhibition hall, library and mediation room.

To boost adventure sports, the intention is to create a rafting complex at Nadaun, as well as ice and roller-skating rinks in Dharamsala, Shimla and Manali. These will include facilities such as a sky walk, rafting museum, gymnasium and billiards room.

