 Now, Himachal tourism to involve private players in project planning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Now, Himachal tourism to involve private players in project planning

Now, Himachal tourism to involve private players in project planning

Had wasted ADB funds worth crores by setting up tourist centres at unsuitable places

Now, Himachal tourism to involve private players in project planning

A convention-cum-wellness centre at Nagrota in Kangra district. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 1

Six properties developed with Asian Development Bank (ADB) funds are lying defunct in the state. The Tourism Department has now decided to take feedback of the stakeholders before investing in such massive infrastructure projects.

Several projects, including Village Haat in Kangra, Art and Craft Villages in Bhallei and Rajiana, and a bio-diversity park in Dharamsala, were developed with ADB funding for various government departments but have since been abandoned due to a lack of organisations interested in operating the same.

With the projects being set up at unsuitable places owing to political considerations, the private players have shown disinterest in taking them up on lease or run them in any other mode. This has resulted in crores of ADB money being wasted with unproductive projects being set up for various departments like Language, Art and Culture, and Forestry. Also these projects were not designed to the demand of the industry, which showed lukewarm interest as they would turn into uneconomical ventures.

Involving stakeholders to avoid creating white elephants

It is to avoid creating more white elephants that we want to involve stakeholders at the inception stage of any project so that the same mistakes are not repeated. —RS Bali, HPTDC chairman

“It is to avoid creating more white elephants that we want to involve stakeholders at the inception stage of any project so that the same mistakes are not repeated,” said RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Various suggested projects such as wellness centres, convention centres, skating rinks and destination wedding venues, would be created using ADB funds based on industry requirements and demands, he added.

The state government is eager to boost tourism with the active participation of business players. “The state government will retain ownership of the property, which will be transferred to the private sector solely for the purpose of management and operation under an operator model. There is no truth in allegations that the HPTDC’s properties will be sold or leased out,” Bali clarified.

Government officials met with important industry participants in the hospitality sector to solicit feedback on potential projects to be built using ADB funds. The government’s proposed projects in the near future aim to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.

According to the proposal, wellness centres would be established at Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and Nadaun (Hamirpur). These wellness centres will include a health club, yoga hall, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and massage rooms. Modern convention halls will be erected in Dharamsala, Nagrota, Nadaun, and Auhar near Bilaspur. The facilities will include a multi-media room, business lounge, exhibition hall, library and mediation room.

To boost adventure sports, the intention is to create a rafting complex at Nadaun, as well as ice and roller-skating rinks in Dharamsala, Shimla and Manali. These will include facilities such as a sky walk, rafting museum, gymnasium and billiards room.

Not designed to suit demands of the industry

With the projects being set up at unsuitable places owing to political considerations, private players have shown disinterest in taking them up on lease or run them in any other mode. Also, these projects were not designed to the demands of the industry.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

2
India

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7

3
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

4
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

5
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

6
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

8
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...

Rahul takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community

In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...

NIA okay with Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Mona Ghosh owns and operates Progressive Women's Healthcare,...


Cities

View All

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Delhi Police register first FIR under new criminal law, later dismiss it after probe

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana rly station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank

Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib