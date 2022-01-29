Now, no NOC for new power connection in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) will not demand “No Objection Certificate” from panchayat, municipality or Town and Country Development Authority for the release of new electricity connection from now onwards.

As per the amendment carried out by Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Supply Code, 2009, only two documents – identity proof and the proof of applicant’s ownership or occupancy over the premises for which new connection is being sought -- have been made mandatory for applying for the release of new connections.

In other major amendments, an applicant can apply online to avail new connection through the website of HPSEBL. However, in case an applicant applies for electricity connection by submitting the application form with supporting documents in physical form to the concerned Sub-division of HPSEBL, it will be the responsibility of the concerned Sub-division to upload these documents on the website of HPSEBL.

Also, the HPSEBL is bound to provide a new connection within 15 days in urban areas, and within 20 days in rural areas and 30 days in remote areas from the date of completion of all codal formalities required under the supply code.

The amended guidelines also encourage both HPSEBL and the consumers to go for digital transactions. The commission has directed the HPSEBL to submit a comprehensive road map for providing smart pre-payment meter or prepaid meters in a phased manner by taking into account the timeliness/targets, priorities fixed by the Central/State Government.

Also, a consumer, in case of any dispute/compensation claim and non satisfaction of services provided by the HPSEBL, has the right to directly approach the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) established by HPSEBL under the provisions of Commission’s Regulations.