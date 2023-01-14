Now, online booking of yajna at Chintpurni

Our Correspondent

Una, January 13

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri launched a ‘yajna’ online booking facility for devotees at Mata Chintpurni shrine on Thursday evening.

As per a press note issued here today, the devotees will have the option to choose between two types of yajnas (Suksham or Saptshati). ‘Suksham Havan’ will be of 40 minutes to one hour and its timings have been fixed from 7 am to 8 am, 11 am to 12 noon and 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The devotees will have to pay online booking charges of Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 for the material to be used in rituals.

‘Saptshati Havan’ will be of two to two and a half hours and its time slots will be from 8 am to 10.40 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 4.30 pm to 7 pm. The devotees will have to deposit booking charges of Rs 1,100 and Rs 5,800 for material required for rituals.

The names and contact numbers of priests for performing rituals will be available on the Chintpurni Temple Trust website “https://www.matashrichintpurni.com/hawan-booking/” where devotees can exercise their option. The facility of online ‘prasad’ and online donation are already available to the devotees on the website.

Agnihotri, while presiding over a meeting with the Temple Trust officials, said that temples were the symbols of our religious faith and the Chintpurni shrine, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeth of the Hindu theology, would be developed to provide good quality facilities to the devotees. He called upon the temple priests, Trust officials and the devotees to contribute towards making the shrine a hub of “religious tourism”.

He said that the path from the Mai Das Multi-Purpose tourist complex to the shrine would soon have facilities of drinking water, toilet and benches at various locations. He added that a safe alternative path would also be created for devotees who travel to the shrine by bowing down on their bellies at every step.

