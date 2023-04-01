Now, pay 6.67% more at Manali toll plaza

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 31

While the matter regarding the abrupt increase in the user fee by over 113 per cent at the Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali National Highway on December 2 last year was still sub judice, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has once again hiked the rates by around 6.67 per cent, effective from tomorrow.

Where it used to cost Rs 35 to go to Manali by small vehicles, the amount was increased to Rs 75 in December and now, it has been again hiked to Rs 80. Also, in case of no FASTag in the vehicle, the amount will be doubled i.e. Rs 320 for a two-way trip of around 75 km between Manali and Kullu.

Earlier, small vehicles were charged Rs 55 for a two-way trip within a day, which was increased to Rs 115 in December. Now, the amount has been hiked to Rs 120.

On December 2 last year, the NHAI had increased the levy by over two-fold for all types of vehicles.

NHAI officials said the fee had been increased as per the rules and was approved by the competent authority. They said earlier, the fee was being charged only for the double-lane stretch between Kullu and Manali. “However, as the Takoli to Kullu stretch has also been thrown open to the public, the toll fee has been updated accordingly,” the officials added.

Notably, the Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti has approached the court in the matter of dispute regarding the Dohlunala toll plaza and on December 19, the court had issued notices and sought replies from the NHAI, Union

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the company that constructed the four-lane, the state government and the Union Government.

Manali Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti president Mohinder Thakur said the Dohlunala toll plaza had been set up against the rules as according to the Toll Plaza Act, tax was not collected anywhere on the double-lane road, thus imposing fee on the Kullu-Manali road was unjustified.

“The distance from Takoli to Manali is 57 km. The Dohlunala toll plaza is not built according to the parameters of minimum 60 km distance between two toll plazas, he added.

Thakur further said the major demand was to remove the toll plaza altogether after the Takoli barrier became operational. “Also, the abrupt hike in the fee should

be revoked immediately. According to the Toll Plaza Act, within 20 km radius of the barrier, locals, businessmen and private vehicles are given entry without paying toll by showing ID and RC. But that is not the case at Dohlunala,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manali residents said a fee was already being charged from tourists at the green tax and Gulaba barriers, which would deter them from visiting the place again. Some residents alleged that they often had to face problems due to the improper functioning of the FASTag at the toll plaza.

#Kullu #Manali