Now, pay green tax by FASTag at Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 10

The first and only green tax barrier of Himachal in Manali will accept toll through FASTag.

Ashutosh Garg, DC, Kullu, and Chairman of the Tourism Development Council, Manali, dedicated the automated boom barrier to the public after performing a puja today.

The DC said the online FASTag facility had been installed at the barrier so that vehicles coming from other states do not face any inconvenience. He said, “Now, all vehicles will not have to wait in queues.” He added that this would save both time and fuel.

He said the facility had been provided in collaboration with the IHMCL, the NPCI and IDFC First Bank. The facility would bring efficiency and transparency. It would also be easy to know how many vehicles entered Manali from outside. This barrier equipped with the facility was designed for seamless transactions and less human intervention so that vehicles coming from other states do not face any problem in paying green tax.

The chairman said the amount received from green tax would be spent on pollution control and other development works in Manali and its adjoining areas. The infrastructure would be developed near the Manali Volvo bus stand and other places to boost tourism activities.

All vehicles from other states are levied a tax to enter the town. Two wheelers are charged Rs 100, LMVs Rs 200, medium vehicles Rs 300 and heavy vehicles Rs 500. The tax paid is valid for seven days. Till now, the green tax was collected from the vehicles of tourists manually since its inception on June 19, 2004. There was just a single window to collect the tax causing traffic jams. Now, two lanes with automated boom barriers have been built to collect the tax through FASTag.

Amount to be spent on growth

