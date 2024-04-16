Now, photography allowed at Sobha Singh Art Gallery in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 15

Visitors will now enrich their experience with some new additions and modifications at the Sobha Singh Art Gallery at the famous art village Andretta, 11 km from here.

The gallery management has yielded to the long-standing demand of visitors to allow clicking of photographs and making videos of the famous paintings by Sobha Singh and artifacts associated with him. However, commercial photography and filming will not be allowed to honour the copyrights of all displayed works.

Four original paintings — Lord Krishna, Guru Teg Bahadur, martyr Flight Lieutenant Harjit Singh Kahlon and American writer Lilian Bishoff — have been displayed in the gallery for the first time.

As per the expert advice of the UK-based internationally renowned art restorer Ian Barrand and visual artist Bhajan Hunjan, the invaluable paintings have been encased in toughened glass to protect these from wear and tear.

The visitors who do not want to remove shoes will be provided shoe covers to enter the gallery, museum and the studio where famous original paintings and artifacts have been displayed.

Another facility that has been added is the demonstration of various art forms, like Lipan art, Mandala art, Kangra folk art “Likhnu” and traditional paintings to contemporary sculptures, quilling craft, etc. to visitors by experts.

