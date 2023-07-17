Now, register for crop insurance till July 31

Shimla, July 16
The cut-off date for enrolling under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for kharif crops has been extended from July 15 to July 31 across all districts of the state. The Department of Agriculture had written to the Centre to extend the date as excessive rainfall had led to connectivity/accessibility issues.
