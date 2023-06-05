NPA conundrum

Doctors ended their pen-down strike that was initiated after the government decided to withdraw Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) for the doctors to be recruited in future. The Chief Minister said that NPA had not been abolished but withdrawn for the time being. The doctors say that the CM had assured them that doctors appointed in the future will get NPA. In a nutshell, the serving doctors will continue to get the NPA and those appointed in future will also get it. So, for whom the NPA has been withdrawn for the time being?

Ban leaves them high and dry

The ‘idealistic approach’ of the current government under which a ban has been imposed on transfers has not gone well for the lower cadre of Congress in the region. Many government employees labelled as Congress workers were waiting for favoured posting during the current regime. However, they are feeling left out. The Congress cadre are putting pressure on the MLAs who are cribbing about the ban on transfers.

Hooch tragedy

The manner in which the kingpin of the 2021 hooch tragedy was back to business weeks after being let out on bail proves how lucrative this illicit trade is. That the Congress government has put in place a new team of the State Taxes and Excise Department seems to have emboldened the miscreants who feel encouraged to re-operate amid the familiar terrain. Will the state government pull up its socks or wait for another hooch tragedy to occur when innocent lives will be lost.