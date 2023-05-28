NPA withdrawal unfortunate, says former CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 27

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said it was unfortunate that the state government had decided to withdraw the non-practising allowance (NPA) to doctors, who would be appointed in future.

“This decision will create two categories of doctors in the state — one receiving the NPA and the other being deprived of this right.”

He said, “Will the government allow doctors to start private practice? The decision will impact the lives of poor people, who can’t afford to go to private hospitals.”

Thakur said, “It is a conspiracy of the IAS officers’ lobby, which considers themselves as a superior class among employees. During the previous BJP government, a few IAS officers had tried to adopt such a practice because they did not want the salaries of other class of employees to be more than theirs.”

He said Sukhu should probe allegations levelled in an anonymous letter circulated on social media against officials posted in the CM’s office to clear the doubts of the public.