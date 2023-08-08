Himachal: NPA withdrawn, new doctors feel let down

Shimla, August 7
Specialist doctors, who were recruited on a contract basis for two years recently, will get a salary of Rs 33,660 per month. Their salary has reduced from Rs 40,392 to Rs 33,660 as the government has withdrawn the non-practising allowance (NPA) for newly recruited doctors.
“An aspiring doctor cracks one of the toughest exams at the all-India level and then it takes him at least eight to nine years to do post-graduation and become a specialist. After all these years of hard work, a starting salary of Rs 33,660 is a pittance,” said a doctor. The salary, however, will more than double after the completion of the two years of contractual period.
The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) is quite upset with the NPA withdrawal for newly recruited doctors. “CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had promised us that the NPA would be re-implemented when we called off our pen-down strike over the issue. Unfortunately, the NPA is not being given to the recently recruited specialist doctors,” said HMOA secretary Dr Vikas Thakur.
He said, “With such low salary, doctors will have no option but to look for opportunities in other states.” He added that the other problematic issue for doctors was the failure of the Health Department to make their seniority list. The High Court had issued orders that the seniority list of doctors be made from the date of joining but the department hasn’t started working on it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...