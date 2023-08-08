Himachal: NPA withdrawn, new doctors feel let down

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 7

Specialist doctors, who were recruited on a contract basis for two years recently, will get a salary of Rs 33,660 per month. Their salary has reduced from Rs 40,392 to Rs 33,660 as the government has withdrawn the non-practising allowance (NPA) for newly recruited doctors.

“An aspiring doctor cracks one of the toughest exams at the all-India level and then it takes him at least eight to nine years to do post-graduation and become a specialist. After all these years of hard work, a starting salary of Rs 33,660 is a pittance,” said a doctor. The salary, however, will more than double after the completion of the two years of contractual period.

The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) is quite upset with the NPA withdrawal for newly recruited doctors. “CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had promised us that the NPA would be re-implemented when we called off our pen-down strike over the issue. Unfortunately, the NPA is not being given to the recently recruited specialist doctors,” said HMOA secretary Dr Vikas Thakur.

He said, “With such low salary, doctors will have no option but to look for opportunities in other states.” He added that the other problematic issue for doctors was the failure of the Health Department to make their seniority list. The High Court had issued orders that the seniority list of doctors be made from the date of joining but the department hasn’t started working on it.

