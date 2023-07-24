NSG team in Shimla to probe blast that killed one near Mall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 23

A National Security Guard (NSG) team arrived in Shimla today morning in connection with a blast in an under-maintenance eatery close to the Mall Road last Tuesday. One person was killed and 10 to 12 persons were injured in the blast that damaged several shops close to the eatery where the blast took place.

As per the police, the blast apparently happened due to LPG leakage in the eatery, which was under the exclusive possession of the owner and his workers, and no third party had access to the eatery.

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said that he had requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and DGP Sanjay Kundu to rope in the NSG to remove all doubts people might have regarding the blast. “There were many rumours going around regarding the blast in the city. To put an end to all such rumours, the NSG was requested to look into it,” said Janartha.

As per the press release issued by the police, DGP Sanjay Kundu requested Additional Secretary (CTCR), Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, to send the Post Blast Investigation (PBI) team of the NSG to the place of incident to unearth the cause of the blast. Accordingly, a National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team comprising 14 men and two officers inspected the spot today and collected evidence from the scene of incident.

They also examined the evidence collected by the SIT formed by the police to probe the matter. The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team also met and interacted with the injured persons in the hospital, and also discussed this matter with Rajesh Kumar of the SFSL, who had initially inspected the spot on the day of blast. “They will soon submit the report of their findings. Their report will put an end to all doubts and rumours,” said Janartha.

As per the police release, NBDC, created in 1988, is the apex national agency for post blast investigation that works under the NSG.

EVIDENCE COLLECTED BY SIT EXAMINED

One person was killed and 10 to 12 persons were injured in the blast that damaged several shops close to the eatery where the blast took place.

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said that he had requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and DGP Sanjay Kundu to rope in the NSG to remove all doubts people might have regarding the blast.

The team also examined the evidence collected by the SIT

#Shimla