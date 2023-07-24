 NSG team in Shimla to probe blast that killed one near Mall : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • NSG team in Shimla to probe blast that killed one near Mall

NSG team in Shimla to probe blast that killed one near Mall

Police had said that explosion at eatery took place due to LPG leak

NSG team in Shimla to probe blast that killed one near Mall

The NSG team visits the site in Middle Bazaar, Shimla, on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 23

A National Security Guard (NSG) team arrived in Shimla today morning in connection with a blast in an under-maintenance eatery close to the Mall Road last Tuesday. One person was killed and 10 to 12 persons were injured in the blast that damaged several shops close to the eatery where the blast took place.

As per the police, the blast apparently happened due to LPG leakage in the eatery, which was under the exclusive possession of the owner and his workers, and no third party had access to the eatery.

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said that he had requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and DGP Sanjay Kundu to rope in the NSG to remove all doubts people might have regarding the blast. “There were many rumours going around regarding the blast in the city. To put an end to all such rumours, the NSG was requested to look into it,” said Janartha.

As per the press release issued by the police, DGP Sanjay Kundu requested Additional Secretary (CTCR), Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, to send the Post Blast Investigation (PBI) team of the NSG to the place of incident to unearth the cause of the blast. Accordingly, a National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team comprising 14 men and two officers inspected the spot today and collected evidence from the scene of incident.

They also examined the evidence collected by the SIT formed by the police to probe the matter. The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team also met and interacted with the injured persons in the hospital, and also discussed this matter with Rajesh Kumar of the SFSL, who had initially inspected the spot on the day of blast. “They will soon submit the report of their findings. Their report will put an end to all doubts and rumours,” said Janartha.

As per the police release, NBDC, created in 1988, is the apex national agency for post blast investigation that works under the NSG.

EVIDENCE COLLECTED BY SIT EXAMINED

  • One person was killed and 10 to 12 persons were injured in the blast that damaged several shops close to the eatery where the blast took place.
  • Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said that he had requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and DGP Sanjay Kundu to rope in the NSG to remove all doubts people might have regarding the blast.
  • The team also examined the evidence collected by the SIT

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

2
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

3
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

4
Nation

Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA charge sheets 3 listed Khalistani terrorists, 6 others

5
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

6
World

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

7
Nation

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

8
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

9
Nation

Seema-Sachin story in reverse: Now, married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend

10
Sports

Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother’s ‘day and year’

Don't Miss

View All
40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...

Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Amravati bridge opened to two-wheelers

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Flood alert in Noida, over 200 evacuated

Ensure water supply to Bhalswa colony: HC to Jal Board

ITPO complex gets makeover, to open on July 26

Prevent introduction of Bill to replace ordinance: AAP to V-P

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions