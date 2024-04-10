NSUI celebrates foundation day

Shimla, April 9
The National Student Union of India (NSUI), Himachal Pradesh unit, here today celebrated its foundation day at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, and pledged to follow the path and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, and first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On the occasion, NSUI office-bearers hoisted their flag and sang the National Anthem, and remembered the sacrifice of student leader Nasir Khan.
State President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Pratibha Singh, while congratulating the NSUI, said the student body was a leading organisation that worked politically for the interests of students.
Singh asked the NSUI office-bears to encourage more students to become its members, and to take forward the Gandhian ideology of the party.
She said the Congress was not just a political party, but also an ideology which gave the message of peace and brotherhood.
