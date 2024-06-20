NSUI distributes copies of Constitution, sweets on Rahul's birthday

Shimla, June 19
The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) here today distributed copies of the Indian Constitution and sweets to students at the university on the occasion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.
NSUI state president Chattar Singh Thakur said Gandhi was fighting to protect the Constitution across the country.
“He is the only opposition leader raising the voice of the people and highlighting the importance of preserving the Constitution, especially at a time when the BJP-led Central Government is attempting to undermine it,” he added.
“By distributing copies of the Indian Constitution, NSUI aims to convey to students the importance of reading the Constitution given to the country by the Congress after the independence and to support Rahul Gandhi in his fight to protect it,” Thakur said.
NSUI state general secretary Praveen Minhas said Rahul Gandhi was a leader who had united the nation against the politics of hatred by becoming the voice of the poor, oppressed, backward, and the youth of the country.
