NSUI gheraoes rebel Ravi; BJP says govt is ‘mentally unstable’

Shimla, March 26

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India activists gheraoed Ravi Thakur, ex-Congress MLA who joined the BJP on Saturday, here today. Thakur and Harsh Mahajan, the BJP Rajya Sabha member, were scheduled to address the media at a restaurant on the Ridge when NSUI activists gathered there and raised slogans against Thakur. When the activists jumped over the railings in a bid to enter the restaurant, the police prevented them from getting close to the BJP leaders.

“The party gave so much to the MLAs who switched to the BJP. We want to know why they have stabbed the party in the back. They won on the Congress ticket but sold their conscience to the BJP. They are a big threat to democracy in this country,” said an NSUI activist.

“Our protest will continue in the future as well. Where ever these rebel MLAs will be seen, the NSUI will gherao them and burn their effigies,” another protester said.

Condemning the incident, the BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the state government had become ‘mentally unstable’. “The situation could have turned ugly if Ravi Thakur was not under the protection of Central (government) forces,” added Bindal.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said: “The Congress government knows that it is losing the General Elections as well as the bypolls, and hence it has lost its mind and is indulging in hooliganism.”

He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in the state, with such an incident happening in the heart of the capital and the presence of an MP.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the police, seeking strict action against the protesters. The ABVP has also condemned the incident.

