NSUI members to canvass across state

Shimla, April 15
The members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) from Himachal Pradesh have decided to visit all constituencies of the state to propagate Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Yuva Nyay Guarantees’ and make people aware of ‘anti-people policies’ and ‘corruption’carried out by the BJP-led Central Government.
This was decided at a state executive meeting of the NSUI held under the chairmanship of NSUI state president Chattar Thakur at Himachal Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan here today.
Thakur said a strategy was prepared during the meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections.
NSUI National Secretary Munishwar Sharma said the NSUI office-bearers and activists would promote the ‘Yuva Nyay Guarantees’ among students, who would further spread the word among other sections of the society, including women, farmers and labourers.
Sharma further said the NSUI would also organise student panchayat programmes in colleges across the state to address the problems faced by them in the coming days.
